Borderlands 3: 5 Free Golden Keys to celebrate the launch of Blood Cut

On the occasion of the launch of the Bloodlands expansion of Borderlands 3, Gearbox Software has decided to give everyone its fa SHiFT code useful to redeem in the shooter well five Golden Keys.

Here is the sequence of numbers and letters to be entered on the official site of the looter shooter:

CHWJ3-XKHCH-K6KXZ-XT3TT-6HB66

Unfortunately, this code will only be valid for a short time and, according to Randy Pitchford's words, you can redeem these bonuses until the next June 28, 2020. We therefore suggest that you proceed with the redemption as soon as possible, as there are less than 48 hours until the code expires. As always we remind you that, if you have the game on more than one platform and you have all the accounts associated with the same SHiFT profile, you can activate the code as many times as there are associated platforms and redeem the rewards on each of them (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Steam, Epic Games Store and Google Stadia).

Once you have redeemed the Golden Keys, you need to visit the social menu and scroll through the mail list in order to manually add the keys to the inventory, so you can go to Sanctuary III to redeem them.

Don't forget that another SHiFT Code is currently active to get three free Golden Keys in Borderlands 3.