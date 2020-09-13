Borderlands 3: 4K e 60 fps con l’upgrade gratis a PS5 e Xbox Series X

Among the numerous titles that are preparing for a technical upgrade for next-generation consoles we also find Borderlands 3, Gearbox Software’s looter shooter that will receive a completely free upgrade for those who own a copy on PlayStation 4 or Xbox One.

This means that the owners of the game will be able to play for free a 4K resolution and 60 frames per second on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X with the possibility of transferring saves. Obviously, the transition can only be made from PS4 to PS5 and from Xbox One to Xbox Series X. The next-gen edition of the title will also implement an enhanced version of the local cooperative, which can also be played in the company of two or three others. players, for up to four simultaneous users on the same console. On the official website there is also talk of the possibility that cross-play can arrive shortly on all platforms, but there are no significant news on the matter and it may take a while before the software house is ready to make a ad. It should be noted that on Xbox Series S the game should be playable at 1440p and 60 fps and also in this case the split-screen with maximum support for four players at the same time will be implemented.

The update in question does not yet have a launch period but could make its debut with the first expansion of Year 2 expected by 2020, which will also include a series of extra skills for the Vault Hunters.

