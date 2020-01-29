Borderlands 3: 3 more free Golden Keys arrive, here is the new SHiFT code

Share it:

Over the past few hours Gearbox Software has decided to make yet another gift to all owners of Borderlands 3 by publishing a new SHiFT code which, once redeemed, will add well to your account three Golden Keys.

Just like all the other SHiFT codes that we have reported to you, you will have to redeem this new series of numbers and letters on the official website, remembering before correctly associating all your profiles of the platforms on which you play to the SHiFT account (PlayStation 4, Xbox One , Steam, Epic Games Store and Google Stadia). In case you are in possession of the game on multiple platforms, know that it is possible to redeem the same code several times, so as to add the keys to each of your accounts.

Here is the SHiFT code:

5JWBT-FT9ZZ-FBC95-935JT-RTFRR

Also this time you will also have to manually add the keys to your inventory by visiting the game's social menu, going to the mail section and reaching the last item of the long list.

We remind you that both the Twitch Prime promotion to obtain Golden Keys and DLC for free in Borderlands 3 and another SHiFT code with no expiration date are currently active. also useful for unlocking three Golden Keys in the game.