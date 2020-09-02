Borderlands 2: Lilith and the battle for Sanctuary free on Epic Store, download link

Share it:

New gifts continue to arrive non-stop on the Epic Games Store and, waiting for Into the Breach to go free next Thursday, it is now possible to download the additional content of Borderlands 2 which takes the name of Lilith and the battle for Sanctuary.

For those who do not know what it is, let’s talk about the DLC in which you can discover the events that connect the second and third chapter of the Gearbox Sofware looter shooter. Anyone interested, this expansion can be downloaded for free from its official page on the Epic Games Store until 2 October 2020 at 3.00 pm, at which time it will become paid and will cost 14,99 euro. It should be noted that it is not possible to play this DLC if you do not have the basic version of Borderlands 2, which was given a few months ago to all users of the Epic store.

Here is the download link:

To play the expansion, all you have to do is start the game and reach the new “Fight for Sanctuary” area via any Rapid Travel station.

