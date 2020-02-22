Sports

Bordalás: "From Jong? I have nothing to say"

February 22, 2020
In recent months, the strength of the criticisms of the game of the azulones. Many are those who have crossed out their style of boring and even aggressive, but the numbers do not say the same, an admirable job places them third in league and allowed them beat Ajax in European competition.

The last to get in the car of criticism has been From Jong, current player of Barcelona and former Ajax. He assured that It was annoying to see the Blues play, and they didn't entertain the public.

José Bordalás, In the press conference before the match against Sevilla, he had a few words for him: "I don't have much to say because we are now focused on the match against Sevilla." In football there are tastes for everything, just like when you go to the theater, a play because not everyone likes it, there are people who love it and that in particular other people do not like it. I respect all opinions but right now we are focused on the match against Sevilla. "

