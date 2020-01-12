Bookbound Brigade of the Italian team Digital Tales has a release date

Share it:

Bookbound Brigade, the horizontal scrolling platformer featuring characters from history and literature, will arrive on January 30th. Developed by the Italian Digital Tales and published by Intragames, it will be available for Nintendo Switch, PS4 and PC via Steam.

Take command of a handful of iconic historical and literary characters of the caliber of King Arthur, Dorothy Gale de The Wizard of Oz, Dracula, Queen Victoria and others. Use the skills of each character to take down enemies and overcome obstacles, making your "all for one, one for all" approach and moving from one of the four possible formations to the other to avoid insidious attacks, access new areas and solve puzzles .

The Literary world it has fallen into chaos since the Tome of Tomes disappeared, a mystical volume that collects all the words never written by man. Without this priceless book, the greatest heroes in history and the most beloved characters of literature risk disappearing into thin air. To cope with this fateful fate, eight champions join the mission of recovering the Tome of the Tomes before it's too late: they are the Bound Brigade.

Explore five vast thematic worlds drawn by hand and inspired by the classic settings of acclaimed literary works. Interact with more than 50 non-player characters taken from historical chronicles and great classics, undertaking secondary missions to obtain upgrades and accumulate the experience necessary to assist the Bound Brigade in its arduous task. Set off in search of secrets, lost artifacts and clues that can reveal the mysterious fate of the Tome of Tomes, on an unforgettable journey accompanied by an orchestral soundtrack and pervaded by the spirit of adventure.

"Bookbound Brigade gives new life to historical characters and figures that we have known about books"He comments Sue Yim, Foreign Marketing Manager for Intragames. "We are thrilled that Digital Tales' creative review of the Metroidvania genre will allow literature lovers, history buffs and platform game fans to embark on this new adventure as soon as the game is released for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Steam. next January 30th".

Bookbound Brigade will be available in digital format for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam at the price of € 19.99 as of January 30, 2020. The game will support the following languages: English, French, German, Italian, Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, Korean, Japanese, Traditional and Simplified Chinese.