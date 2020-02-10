Bong Joon-ho's 'Parasites' make history in a leaner gala than usual

Share it:

24 hours after the vaunted delivery of the exquisite Spirit Awards. There they were rewarded really memorable titles and that will remain in the memory, like ‘Diamonds in the rough’, ‘El Faro’ or ‘Super nerds (booksmart)’. A few days ago, the BAFTA also recognized the impressive and innovative work of Mark Jenkin in the amazing ‘Bait’, one of the best films that the national distribution has not touched, it is not known very well why. It was the turn of the Oscar 2020, which we already arrived with that feeling of heaviness, exhaustion, of knowing that, probably, we were facing a night without surprises.

With the homework done

One of those nights dominated by the pat on the back and the inbreeding of the Star System, almost, self-remediation. But hey, an Oscar night always leaves some memorable moment. Sometimes even historical. We were facing the night for the second year in a row without a master of ceremonies and with a parade of glittering stars delivering awards. Who can resist that?

Janelle Monáe was in charge of starting the Oscar party with a great song full of color with which even got Leonardo DiCaprio to sing a little.

The first prize of the night was one of those who admitted no surprise: Brad Pitt did not admit any discussion and his Cliff Booth was not easy at all. A bombproof charisma and all the awards of the year for him. Pitt's first Oscar as an actor, since he had one as a producer for ‘12 years of slavery.

The first disgust came with the ‘Toy Story 4’ award for best animated film ahead of ‘Klaus’, which came strong. Bong Joon Ho won the award for best original screenplay for his acclaimed ‘Parasites’, the sensation of the year that began as a sleeper and ended up dominating even in the awards.

Taika Waititi, very nervous, received the award for best adapted script for his acclaimed ‘Jojo Rabbit’. The night continued with its leaden rhythm, with presenters presenting other presenters and parsimony. 'Once upon a time in … Hollywood' maintained during the first third of the gala the advantage with the award for best production design while 'Little Women' premiered his locker with the award for best costumes. So bad was the thing of rhythm and punch that nothing better than a live performance of Eminem, recovering the mythical theme of '8 miles' to streamline a leaden ceremony. Too bad that half a song could not be heard because of inappropriate language. Great ideas all. Randy Newman's performance, without being anything of the other Thursday, at least it was endearing.

That at four in the morning ‘Joker’ did not have any prize and ‘1917’ only one makes clear the pace of the night.

Will Ferrell and Julia Louis-Dreyfus (with permission from Kristen Wiig and Maya Rudolph) were the best of the night in terms of presentations, although Billie Eilish didn't agree with that.

‘1917’ and 'Le Mans' 66' began to add more or less technical but always exquisite awards, such as the photograph of Roger Deakins, visual effects and sound mixing in the case of the first, and editing (both in sound and in realization) in the case of the second.

'The scandal' took another prize sung (like everyone else) for the best makeup when we approached dangerously at two and a half hours of a ceremony that seemed to have no end. 'Parasites', which has been stealing Almodóvar's options for all these weeks, did not stop doing it here and took the prize for best international film. Penelope Cruz's face When giving the prize it was a poem, how brown it is so unnecessary for the Spanish actress.Sigourney Weaver, Brie Larson and Gal Gadot lit the stage forming a triangle of super women to deliver the prize to the best soundtrack, which obviously went to Hildur Guðnadóttir. No less obvious than the 'Rocketman' song award of course. We have been the Oscars look like Starfall.

And then things began to happen that nobody expected: Bong Joon-ho took the best director award for his 'Parasites', and set up the entire auditorium by recognizing the importance of Martin Scorsese in his career. Of course, there was no not a single surprise in the acting section: Joaquin Phoenix and Renée Zellweger collected their prizes without any fright and with a speech last minute. The one of the star of 'Joker' raising awareness and remembering his brother was, as always, one of the moments of the night. And later 'Parasites' made history by winning the prize for the best movie.

In spite of everything, the final balance is that the Academy Awards they have ended up devouring themselves, obliged to reward and recognize the work of all the winners in the Golden Globes and other awards that precede them, even taking one more step in the "hold me the cubata" plan.

Looking forward to future editions, it would not hurt to cut videos, performances, breaks for publicity, more attention to the honorary and some courage when leaving the stage to those who pass thanks. The night that Kirk Douglas and Kobe Bryant were remembered with special emotion was actually the one that reminded us of River Phoenix and the one that rewarded, with some condescension, who knows, to the Bong Joon-ho movie.