Entertainment

Bong Joon-ho's mere Parasites ’deserved victory saved us from boredom

February 11, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

It seemed that it was not time to say it, but The prize season is finally over! It is good to say goodbye to the endless ceremonies, to the pools that are twisted at the last moment, to go to sleep at untimely hours after bingeing of caffeine and sugar to stand, and to face Mondays with dark circles that reach the ankles .

But after having barely overcome the hangover, there is still one last thing to do: talk about the last ceremony of the Oscar 2020. This implies making it the most desperate boredom, but, above all, a distribution of statuettes that He managed to keep us in suspense, sitting on the edge of the seat, despite the terrible rhythm of the event.


Bong Joon-ho was already a film master before 'Parasites'

In the video that I leave below I go into the subject, contributing my two cents on the Oscar 2020 and I defend the four awards that the enormous 'Parasites' of Bong Joon-ho. Because the South Korean film is not only the best film of 2019 and one of the best of its decade; It is also a milestone in the history of the most important film event of the year.

READ:  Was it really the fire that caused Todoroki's scar? The answer will surprise you

Themes

  • Oscars
  • Directors and screenwriters
Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.