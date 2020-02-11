Bong Joon-ho's mere Parasites ’deserved victory saved us from boredom

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

It seemed that it was not time to say it, but The prize season is finally over! It is good to say goodbye to the endless ceremonies, to the pools that are twisted at the last moment, to go to sleep at untimely hours after bingeing of caffeine and sugar to stand, and to face Mondays with dark circles that reach the ankles .

But after having barely overcome the hangover, there is still one last thing to do: talk about the last ceremony of the Oscar 2020. This implies making it the most desperate boredom, but, above all, a distribution of statuettes that He managed to keep us in suspense, sitting on the edge of the seat, despite the terrible rhythm of the event.

In the video that I leave below I go into the subject, contributing my two cents on the Oscar 2020 and I defend the four awards that the enormous 'Parasites' of Bong Joon-ho. Because the South Korean film is not only the best film of 2019 and one of the best of its decade; It is also a milestone in the history of the most important film event of the year.