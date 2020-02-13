Bong Joon-ho will return to terror

Share it:

Bong Joon-ho is the director of the moment. Even if you are wrong whenever you write your name, nothing happens. He is still the director of the moment, and you will learn his name. His leap to international fame has been thanks to the magnificent 'Parasites', but he has to his credit other films such as 'Snowbreaker' or 'Okja'. Anyone would think that, after all the work that 'Parasites' has meant, the director would take a break, but nothing could be further from the truth: Bong Joon-ho already has two projects in mind, and he confirmed this in the Oscar backstage:

"I have to work. It's my job. I have been working for the last 20 years, and despite what has happened in Cannes and the Oscars, I have been working on two projects long before and I will continue working on them. Nothing has changed despite the awards".

Although he did not give more details there, he did a few months ago in an interview for Vartiety in which he explained a little more about what awaits us:

"I am preparing two different projects. One is in Korean, and the other in English. The two projects are small films, type 'Parasites' or 'Mother'. The film in Korean will be located in Seoul and has elements of action and terror It is difficult to define the genre of my films The project in English will be a drama based on a real event that took place in 2016. I will not know until the end of the script, but half will be filmed in England and half in the United States "

If the project materialized in Korean, it would be the director's return to the world of terror and action that gave him such good results with 'The Host', a story in which the inhabitants of Seoul observe in surprise a strange object that hangs from a bridge over the Han River. The object is, in fact, a monstrous mutant creature that wakes up devouring everyone who crosses its path …