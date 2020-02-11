Bong Joon-ho was already a film master before 'Parasites'

Share it:

Since 'Barking dog, little biting', his debut in 2000, Bong Joon-ho has never ceased to be faithful to his reflections, narrative resources or arguments. Today is the brand new e Historic winner of four Academy Awards for 'Parasites', including the two best movie. The Korean filmmaker is already a god of cinema with this recognition of Hollywood, but many of us already knew that we were facing one of the most talented storytellers of this century long ago.

The legend of Korea

Already then, twenty years ago, his obsessive and calculated use of film space It seems to be linked for life to the sets where their stories will unfold. In his debut he already sent an imposed verticality that recreated different topographic levels (basement, mezzanine, floors) and social. Its use of 1.85 achieved a feeling of constant crushing of the characters, underlining their different categories, both real and metaphorical.

Twenty years later, Bong Joon-ho takes up those spaces in the form of the black well that is the family residence of his clan of scammers, and in the residence high tech of your new goal. The filmmaker's expertise is to offer more than just a clash of universes: Distorts the natural empathy that the viewer could feel and reverses the balance to create suspense.

Of course, you can quickly guess in which direction your heart beats and what character it contains the political key of his vision. Anecdotally (or not), Kang-ho Songel goes from being the hero of 'The Host' (the host) to the parasite of the last film.

Chronicle of a murderer

I have a complex relationship with what is known as "gender film." I love her as much as I hate her. I feel a great emotion to make the viewer tremble with her, but at the same time I try to betray or destroy what one expects to find there.

Those statements were made by the filmmaker during the presentation of the film that would turn your world upside down, the successful (and excellent) 'Memories of Murder (Chronicle of a serial killer)'.

The year 2004 was a key year for Korean cinema. In just a few months, three unknown filmmakers became true object of worship and devotion For millions of viewers around the world, eager for a different narrative and new cinematic energies. 'Old Boy', by Park Chan-wook, fascinated the president of that Cannes, Quentin Tarantino, and won the grand prize. Soon after, Kim Jee-woon's 'Two Sisters' (Gérardmer Festival Grand Prix) showed us the refinement and cruelty of Korean ghosts.

A few weeks later, Bong Joon-ho's movie immediately became a new neo-noir classic. That was not a passing fad: Korea imposed its elegant and sensual, dark and violent style, opening the doors to new cinemas that are still reaping triumphs and offering quality.

Reviewing the film now involves immersion in a contemporary classic and falling into the void of a work that we have not yet finished exploring. Bong signed a diabolically accurate thriller and a bitter portrait of the Korea of ​​the 80s, but also a black comedy, the best possible vehicle to show the face of an evil that until four days ago was still in the streets.

Water form

Not content with having revolutionized the black genre, the director stepped forward with 'The Host', reinventing the classic giant monster cinema that ravage entire cities with a mastery, a sensitivity and a tempo that have never been surpassed. The virulence of his satire plays with the modern history of his country pointing to a series of clear objectives: American imperialism (Harvey Weinstein would try to take revenge later), misinformation, neglect of the system, pollution and dictatorial regimes. The result, more than 13 million viewers in your country.

His moral fable with impressive creatures filmed in broad daylight and the moving portrait of the family, made 'The Host' another key title to understand the new Korean cinema, the new fantastic cinema and some ways that we thought we had lost forever and that turns out to be in Korea. Like the slow cameras so de Palma that we see here.

Everything about my mother

The project originates from the same actress Kim Hye-ja. The filmmaker began writing a script for this Korean icon that, after having played the role of a loving and protective mother on television for decades, had become a kind of "national mother." Finding the necessary touch of madness in her, he suggested that he explore her hysteria and destructive force. The actress accepted and the result is another memorable thriller.

With this new suspenseful exercise so his, plagued by family drama and black comedy, Joon-ho offers a new demonstration of his talent as a narrator and director from the masterful opening scene in a wheat field. With its already classic ruptures of tone and gender, 'Mother' points out once again from her own dysfunction, the same that we find in the institutions that are supposed to watch over us. Other monsters with different skins.

The white hell train

The adaptation of the comic published in the early 80s by Jacques Lob, Benjamin Legrand and Jean-Marc Rochette ended up with an internal battle from which the filmmaker emerged victorious against producer Harvey Weinstein, who distributed the film throughout the United States.

Bong Joon-ho's first movie in English it was a mastodóntica superproduction filmed in studies of the Czech Republic. "When I discovered 'Le Transperceneige', the first thing that caught my attention was the special kinetic nature of the train. These hundreds of metal pieces that move like a snake and transport the last survivors of the human race moved me. Besides, people fought each other! "

The snowbreaker was an ideal vehicle for the filmmaker to continue with his research on human nature and how we behave in extreme circumstances, be it a serial killer, the appearance of a monster in the Hangang River, or a mother who sinks into madness.

Netflix and other parasites

Another moving moral fable and manipulative enough to generate, for the first time with the Korean director, disparity of opinions. At times, 'Okja' is a candidate to be the definitive movie of a dreamer which he found on Netflix the most cozy home for his creature. Bong Joon-ho stages the failure of our dehumanized societies where feelings and affection cannot exist in our spaces and comfort zones.

And so we get to 'Parasites', the film that has devoted a filmmaker that he had been shaping his definitive account for twenty years. All the elements and ingredients used during these two active decades have resulted in a film that already has the status of a classic and has turned upside down all of Hollywood.

I think maybe I was a little inspired by Claude Chabrol's 'Accident without a Footprint', a movie that I really like and that had a strong impact on me during my student years. However, the idea of ​​'Parasite' crystallized in 2013, when I thought about telling the story of two families of identical composition, with two parents, a daughter and a son. I wanted to see how it would look if I mixed them. The first title I imagined for the script was' The Décalcomanie'.

That a film so macabre, so diabolical and so critical manages to be a perfect mix of genres in which the most bitter comedy stands out above the rest, is an inevitable pleasure for the general public.

In a way, we are facing 'The Death of Stalin' last season. May we never miss a year without an exquisite dose of bad grapes.

The world already has a favorite movie from Bong Joon-ho.