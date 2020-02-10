Bong Joon Ho parasites wins the Oscar as Best Original Screenplay

Share it:

Los Angeles California.- "Parasite (Parasites)" by South Korean filmmaker Bong Joon Ho won the Oscar Award Sunday Night as "Best Original Screenplay", the first of six potential Academy Awards to which he is nominated. The social satire on the wealth gap in South Korea is also a favorite to win the golden statuette of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in the categories of "Best Film", "Best Foreign Film" and "Best Director" for Bong Joon Ho

It should be noted that this is the first time that a film made in South Korea has been awarded in the awards ceremony organized by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS, according to its acronym in English). Also, before "Parasite", no South Korean film had been nominated. Bong Joon Ho expressed:

We never write to represent our countries, but this is the first Oscar for South Korea.

A tender and emotional moment occurred while screenwriter Han Jin-won gave his speech, director Bong Joon Ho gave a tender smile that has won everyone's heart.

"Parasites" tells the story of a family living in the South Korean suburbs, whose reality will change when the son gets a job in an elite house, where he works teaching private English. With black humor, and great development of the characters and scenes, it reflects the class conflict in a deep and strongly moving tape.