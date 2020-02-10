Bong Joon Ho, Oscar2020 for Best Director

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The miracle happened. Beating the ‘Joker' from Todd Phillips, to the technical feat of Sam Mendes in '1917' already Quentin Tarantino Y Martin Scorsese with a work of art each, the teacher Bong Joon-ho he won the Oscar for best director for his work at the top ‘Parasites’.

The South Korean production was not only nominated for an Oscar for best non-English-speaking film and best original screenplay (Bong Joon-ho, Jin Won Han), which also won, but also opted for a better production design (Ha-jun Lee, Won -Woo Cho), best montage (Jinmo Yang), to this award and the one who closed the night as an unexpected final climax, the best movie.

FREDERIC J. BROWNGetty Images

In his thank you speech, Bong Joon-ho did not hesitate to remember Martin Scorsese, a filmmaker whom he pointed out as fundamental in his career and they are the one who would not have arrived until he became the first Korean director to bring various statuettes to his country.

After the applause of Scorsese, who set up the entire Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California, the magnificent filmmaker also recalled that, before ‘Parasites’I became an international star, Quentin Tarantino He did not stop pointing out in his lists of best films of the year the rest of the jewels that the Korean had already contributed to the history of cinema, such as the brilliant ‘Memories of Murder’(2003),‘The Host’(2006),‘Mother’(2009) or‘Snowbreaker (Snowpiercer)’(2013).