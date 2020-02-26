         Bong Joon-ho names the 20 directors who will mark the next decade of cinema (and includes a Spaniard)

Share it:

Bong Joon Ho He has been behind the cameras for 20 years, and after his historic evening in the 92 Academy Academy Awards with his social black comedy 'Parasites' (Parasite, 2019), becoming the first best foreign language movie in receiving the Best Film Award. Today, in the February issue of Sight and Sound magazine, Bong has selected a list of 20 filmmakers who believe they will have a voice in the cinema over the next decade.

The directors of the next decade

Bong's list includes masters of contemporary terror as Jordan Peele, Jennifer Kent, Robert Eggers and Ari Aster, documentary filmmakers like Kirsten Johnson and innovative filmmakers like Alma Har’el Y Mati Diop. Women make up 45 percent of Bong's list, who expects the next decade to develop:

“The compulsive images of 'Midsommar', the black ocean that meets the calm gaze of 'Asako I and II', the beauty of 'The lighthouse' that emits black and white light beyond that ocean, the endless talk of children in Yoon Gaeun's films, the amazing cinematographic miracle that is 'Lazzaro Feliz'.

In the extensive report that Bong granted, the director of 'Memories of Murder' explains:

“I don't want to summon these 20 directors to discuss the future of cinema. I simply want to talk about the movies they have already created. But in the end, this inevitably refers to the future of cinema. Because, when we watched Wong Kar Wai's second movie 'Days of Being Wild' (1990), we could have already dreamed 'In the Mood for Love' (2000) in our minds. Or when we saw 'Easy Blood' (1985) by the Coen brothers, we could have been experiencing 'It's not a country for old people' (2007), which would come two decades later. "

Photo by Peter Horvath for Sight & Sound

This is the full list of the director, who has included in his list a Oliver Laxe, the director of the great 'O que Arde' (2019).