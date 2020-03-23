Bon Jovi's David Bryan tests positive for coronavirus

Share it:

U.S.- The American musician David Bryan, a member of the Bon Jovi group, confirmed through his social networks for his followers that he tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Bryan, who is the group's keyboard player, used one of his photographs to publicize the news and explained that he was ill for a week, but now he feels better every day.

He also encouraged his followers and all people around the world who are worried about or infected with the new coronavirus to not be afraid, because it is a flu and not the plague.

I just received my results today and got positive results for coronavirus. I have been sick for a week and I feel better every day. Please don't be afraid. It's the flu, not the plague, "he shared.

Following the announcement, David Bryan received hundreds of supportive comments and expressions of affection from his followers, fans, friends, co-workers, and even from singer Jon Bon Jovi, who wrote, "Feel good, my brother."

The member, who recently entered the 1983 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, said he has been in quarantine for a week, but will extend it for one more week.