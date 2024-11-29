Bomb Threats Target Democratic Lawmakers During Thanksgiving

In a disturbing turn of events, several Democratic lawmakers from Connecticut found themselves at the center of a series of bomb threats on Thanksgiving Day. The incidents, which targeted at least five members of Congress, have raised concerns about the safety of public officials and the escalating political tensions in the country.

Targeted Officials

The following Democratic representatives reported receiving bomb threats:

Senator Chris Murphy

Representative Jim Himes

Representative Joe Courtney

Representative John Larson

Representative Jahana Hayes

The targeted lawmakers were at home celebrating Thanksgiving with their families when the threats were made.

Law Enforcement Response

Local police departments, along with the U.S. Capitol Police, responded swiftly to the reported threats. After thorough investigations, no evidence of explosives was found at any of the lawmakers’ properties. The FBI has stated they are working with state and local partners to investigate these matters, although no further details have been released.

Lawmakers’ Reactions

The affected representatives expressed gratitude for the quick response of law enforcement and condemned the use of political violence:

Rep. Jim Himes, the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, stated, “There is no place for political violence in this country, and I hope that we may all continue through the holiday season with peace and civility.”

Rep. Jahana Hayes reported that her local police department had received “a threatening email stating a pipe bomb had been placed in the mailbox at my home.”

Rep. Joe Courtney’s office confirmed that his wife and children were at home when the threat was made.

Broader Context

This wave of threats against Democratic lawmakers comes just one day after several of President-elect Donald Trump’s Cabinet picks and appointees reported similar incidents. The Trump transition team described these earlier threats as “violent and unAmerican threats to their lives.”

Among those targeted in the previous day’s incidents were:

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.), Trump’s pick for U.N. ambassador

Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer (R-Ore.), chosen to lead the Department of Labor

Former Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-N.Y.), tapped to lead the Environmental Protection Agency

Matt Gaetz, Trump’s initial pick for attorney general

Rising Concerns

These incidents highlight a troubling trend of increased threats and violence against public officials. Andrew McCabe, a former FBI deputy director and CNN contributor, commented on the situation, saying, “This has become a very, very common aspect of life for anyone in a high profile or even a remotely controversial position. It’s been going on for years.”

The recent threats follow an election season marked by violence, including a shooting at a Trump rally in July and a thwarted assassination attempt at Trump’s West Palm Beach golf course.

As investigations continue, lawmakers and law enforcement officials are calling for an end to political violence and a return to civility in public discourse. The incidents are a stark reminder of elected officials’ challenges and the importance of maintaining a safe and respectful political environment.