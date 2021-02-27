Bokutachi no Remake anime reveals first visual

On the official site for the animated adaptation of light novels written by Nachi Kio and illustrated by Erected, Bokutachi no Remake (Remake our Life!), the project’s first promotional image was revealed, as well as production details and voice cast.

The series has its premiere scheduled for this year while Nachi Kio and Eretto began publishing the light novels through the publishing label. MF Bunko J from the publisher Media Factory in March 2017. The work also inspires a manga adaptation by the hand of Bonjin Hirameki, which is published on the website Suiyoubi no Sirius from the publisher Kodansha since November 2018.

Cast of you

Masahiro Itou como Kyouya Hashiba.

Aoi Koga como Aki Shino.

Aimi Terakawa como Nanako Kogure.

Nao Touyama como Eiko Kagasegawa.

Haruki Ishiya como Tsurayuki Rokuonji.

Production team

Tomoki Kobayashi (Akame ga Kill !, Infinite Dendrogram, Utawarerumono) is in charge of the direction of the anime in the studios Feel .

Nachi Kio (Ao no Kanata no Four Rhythm, Circlet Princess, Grisaia no Kajitsu) is in charge of writing and supervising the scripts.

Kousuke Kawamura (Frame Arms Girl, Island, Taimadou Gakuen 35 Shiken Shoutai) is in charge of character design.

Sinopsis de Bokutachi no Remake

Hashiba Kyouya is a 28 year old developer. With his company bankrupt and he consequently losing his job, he returns to his hometown. Observing the success of the creators of his day, he regrets the decisions of his life as he lay distraught in his bed. However, when Kyouya wakes up the next day, he discovers that he has traveled ten years into the past, before entering college. Will he finally be able to get it right? This is a story about a person who failed in his dreams, but has gotten a second chance.

Source: Comic Natalie

