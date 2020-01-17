         'Bojack Horseman': the trailer for the end of the Netflix series casts a ray of light in the darkness of its protagonists

Share it:

In the absence of two weeks for us to say goodbye forever to the series, Netflix has released the trailer of the second batch of episodes of the sixth and final season of 'Bojack Horseman', which will arrive on January 31.

Eight episodes in which we see the titular horse in his new facet of professor at Wesleyan while the voiceover, performed by Will Arnett, reminds us of what the series is about. "I feel like a photocopy of a person's photocopy", declares. It's a sad thing and, at the same time, the trailer throws a ray of hope for him and his friends.

Also we have little glimpses of the rest of the important characters in the series: Todd seems to have found his partner, Mr. Peanutbutter and Pickles seem to stay together, Princess Carolyn takes care of Ruth with the help of Judah … and, for the moment, no trace of journalists chasing a big scandal.

One that reminds us that, although we love Bojack very much, his sins of the past are quite fat and there are still unresolved issues at all. It is time to say goodbye to Bojack and company and, I think, it will hurt.