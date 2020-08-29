Bojack Horseman, here is the episode of the sixth season perfect for the Emmys

Share it:

It seems like a lifetime has passed since the conclusion of Bojack Horseman but, despite everything, we are anxiously waiting to find out what his fate will be at the Emmys. We must say, we all feel a little orphaned after the conclusion of this immense masterpiece that has forever changed the way we approach the animated series.

The episode that was named is “The View From Halfway Down“, the penultimate episode of the sixth season, the one that perhaps more than any other has remained imprinted in the hearts of the public, tearing it irremediably.

In a recent interview Raphael Bob-Waksberg explained the reasons that led the creative team to submit this episode to the Emmy Academy which then decided to award it with the nominated for Best Animated Series.

Bojack’s creator said: “I mean, when the episode came out, it became clear that this is really the big episode everyone’s talking about. I think we have a very strong season with 16 episodes all fabulous but, it seemed like this episode was really. the culmination of the whole Bojack story. It seemed perfect for this occasion. “

Then he added: “It is the culmination of the whole show, although it is, in some ways, a very atypical episode. Bojack is essentially composed of atypical episodes which then end up becoming typical within the series, I think that’s one of our strengths, it’s the way we’ve run the series. “

All of them are shown within this episode the ghosts of Bojack’s past, none of the other main characters are present, except for Diane: “It’s all in Bojack’s head, and it’s all extremely strong.”

So among all the iconic episodes of Bojack Horseman, this one was chosen for its great expressive and cathartic power at the same time. Let us know in the comments what you think and, in the meantime, check out our review of the sixth season of Bojack Horseman.