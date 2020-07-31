BoJack Horseman, find out what the creator of the series is most proud of

Share it:

Raphael Bob-Waksberg, creator of the animated Netflix show, BoJack Horseman, told the reason that made him most proud to have made the series. And it's not about the success, both from the critics and the audience, but to hear the fans say that the show has given them a way to speak more openly about their feelings.

"I think the thing I'm most proud of about BoJack Horseman, and that I was most surprised about, is the effect it has had on people. The ways it helps people talk about their feelings to loved ones or their loved ones. therapist perhaps. The ways the show encouraged them to get help with their problems. To feel less alone. To give them a language, to articulate the feelings they felt, which perhaps they thought they only had. " has explained Raphael Bob-Waksberg.

"What really makes me happy when I meet my fans is hearing me say 'Thanks, your show gave me a way to talk about something I was going through and I couldn't talk about'. I am immensely proud of it." stated the creator of the show starring an anthropomorphic horse.

"When we started with BoJack it became clear that the Netflix model had to give the time to find an audience and create that audience, and I remember being told 'We expect the biggest day of BoJack Horseman's first season to be when we announce the second season '".

