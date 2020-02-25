 Bog Iger leaves his position as CEO of Disney. Bob Chapek takes his place

Share it:

The plans for de Bob Iger retiring from his role as CEO and chief executive officer of Walt Disney CompanY. An important change that puts an extensive and successful Disney stage that has brought, among other things, restructuring that has directly affected Marvel Studios.

Although it may seem that it is completely unexpected news, it really was something that was almost known within the industry. Bob Iger has previously planned his retirement, but Fox's purchase delayed his previous plans to retire (June 2019). Now they become effective, and although the official announcement has already been made, they also confirm that Iger will continue linked to the company until the end of its contract, on December 31, 2021.

At this time, he will remain very creatively linked with the next Disney products, in fact it is said that “he will direct the creative efforts of the company”, but one of the tasks he will also undertake will be to help his successor, Bob Chapek, who evidently Iger qualifies as the "ideal candidate", also saying that the Disney board of directors had identified Chapek as his potential successor "quite some time ago."

Chapek has been with the company since 1993. He has been president of Parks, Experiences and Disney Products since 2018, as it is currently vacant and to fill in the future. His new contract began on February 24 and ends on February 28, 2023, with an annual base salary of $ 2.5 million (which would add a bonus of 7.5 million, and a long-term annual incentive 15 million dollar term).

With the successful launch of Disney's direct consumer business and the integration of Twenty-First Century Fox already underway, I think this is the optimal time for the transition to a new CEO, ”said Iger in a statement. I have the greatest confidence in Bob (CHapek) and I look forward to working closely with him for the next 22 months as he assumes this new role and deepens Disney's multi-faceted global business and operations, while continuing to focus on the creative efforts of the Company.

I feel incredibly honored and humble in assuming the role of CEO of what I truly believe is the world's largest company, and in leading our exceptionally talented and dedicated team members and employees, ”says Chapek. Bob Iger has turned Disney into the most admired and successful media and entertainment company, and I have been fortunate to enjoy a front-row seat as a member of his leadership team.

