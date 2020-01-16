“Bodywer”: Noelia unleashes madness in fans with SEXY image in tight leggings

One of the most beautiful celebrities of the show is the sexy singer Noelia and as always, the spectacular blonde delighted her thousands of fans on Instagram

The interpreter of "Give me a Reason" shared an image where you can see a worked figure and sensual figure.

In the image we see Noelia wearing very tight aqua green leggings, which matched the top that the star wore.

In the postcard, the famous woman turns her back to the camera, revealing her hardworking and muscular rear guard.

Immediately, the image generated hundreds of comments and already adds more than 22 thousand “likes”.

He accompanied the postcard of the following legend:

“Nothing must stop you to be Happy, You make me Happy and nothing stops me, I Love You 😍😁 # noelicioustimes💖💘 #Noelia 💋”.

Yes beautiful Noelia all forwards 😍 ”. Beautifulness I love you more Noelia my platonic love😘😘😍💖💖 ”. You look spectacular ❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥 ”.

