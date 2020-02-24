TV Shows

Body duel! Kimberly Flores dethrones Tania Rincon with sexy routine

February 24, 2020
Tania Rincón and Kimberly Flores are two of the most popular celebrities in Mexico for their worked bodies.

In addition, both celebrities usually share in their Instagram accounts the routines they perform to have those impact figures.

Often, we see Rincon share videos and images with tips to perform certain exercises to tone arms, abdomen and bubbles.

However, this time the TV host Azteca was unbanked by Edwin Luna's wife, Kimberly FLores who shared a useful video on the same social network.

In the video we can see Kim give tips to perform all kinds of abs and thus have a steel abdomen like hers.

The video has been on Instagram for a day but now has more than 118 thousand views. Needless to say, in it, Kim wore a spectacular and toned figure.

With information from La Verdad Noticias

