Bobby Pulido at 45 continues to lift sighs

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

One of the most popular grouper singers has undoubtedly been Bobby Pulido, who has been in the middle for several years since he has taken his music to the United States and Mexico with great success.

But not only his melodies have hooked the public, because his gallantry has given him a lot of publicity in his career, because the female audience has always let him know when he posts a photo on his Instagram.

At 45, Polido continues to steal sighs, as he has been told that he gets better and better like wines, they even assure that he is better than other celebrities of his age and that the singer has always kept fit because he is a lover of sport.

"Age has given you more popes than anything," "Beautiful as always," "Sweet heart, I am tempted to kiss," his fans wrote to Pulido when he was seen looking sexier.

#gymtime A publication shared by Bobby Pulido (@ bobbypulido425) on Jun 5, 2017 at 3:22 p.m.





Recall that Pulido has four children and presumes them with much love on his Instagram, it was also his Mariana Morales who made him a father for the fourth time because as everyone knows in 2013 he ended his marriage to Eliza Anzaldúa.

"Welcome to the world, son. Thank you @ dottis10 for making me feel new and light up my life with our son, Rodrigo Pulido Morales. Now we have to be revealed", Bobby wrote with the arrival of his fourth baby last December.