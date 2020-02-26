Bob Chapek succeeds Bob Iger Steps as Disney CEO

Share it:

Bob Iger, head of the giant The Walt Disney Company During the last 15 years and supervisor of large acquisitions such as Marvel and Lucasfilm, he has given his position to Bob Chapek, until now president of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products.

Iger was scheduled to retire last summer of 2018, but at the time the Board of Directors extended its contract until 2019 to oversee the acquisition of Fox and the launch of Disney +. This contract was extended again until 2021, although it is clear that it will not serve as the sole CEO until that date.

In a press release sent by the company to announce the new position of Chapek it has been made clear that Iger will remain executive president until December 31, 2021, thus ensuring a more smooth transition. Iger said the following words in the official statement:

With the successful launch of Disney direct consumer products and the integration of Fox underway, I think it is the optimal time to appoint a new CEO. I have the greatest trust in Bob and I want to work with him in the next 22 months now that he assumes this position and immerses himself in the multi-faceted international business and Disney operations while I remain focused on the creative work of the company.

Chapek has been with Disney for almost three decades serving as head of Parks, Experiences and Products since 2018 and as president of Walt Disney Parks and Resorts since 2015. He oversaw the opening of Shanghai Disney Resort, doubled the Disney Cruise Line fleet and oversaw the creation from Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge.

Iger has had a lot to do with the expansion of the company since it has been present in the purchase of Pixar for 7,400 million in 2006, the purchase of Marvel in 1009 for 4,000 million, that of Lucasfilm for 4,060 million in 2021 and that of Fox for 71.3 billion in 2019.