Boateng charges against young people: "Just think of the Play and watch Instagram"

Kevin Prince-Boateng seems disenchanted by the rules that govern current football, which qualifies as a "deal". The striker who was a few months in the FC Barcelona and that now militates in the Fiorentina says in an interview in 'Bild' that the players are only "numbers" for clubs: "Here, if you do not give up comes another. There is no loyalty and it is sad."

In his opinion, more and more players are not able to enjoy their profession. "We would have to do a survey to find out which players still like to train and who enjoys playing. It is a job for professionals. The pressure is enormous and causes depressions, "says a Boateng who acknowledges that he only has fun" sometimes "when he steps on a pitch.

The tip also charges against the young players, whom he accuses of not working his talent. "I know what it means to throw it away," he acknowledges. "Some drive their Mercedes at age 19 and do nothing to improve. They think of playing Play and watching Instagram. The last ones to train and the first ones leave. football has changed, just like society, "he adds.