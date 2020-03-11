BNA: Brand New Animal, the new anime by Studio Trigger, is shown in a key visual

Share it:

Through the official website of BNA: Brand New Animal, new anime series currently waiting on Netflix and being worked on at the well-known Studio Trigger, a new key visual dedicated to production has been unveiled that allows you to view the various protagonists of the work, all accompanied by the following sentence:

"When we transform, we transform the world"

Together with the image that you can see at the bottom of the news, numerous members of the dubbing cast were also revealed that will give voice to many of the characters in the series. In particular, the confirmed voice actors are:

Hiroshi Naka as Yūji Tachiki

Kenji Nomura as Kōichi Ishizaki

Hiroshi Yanaka as Jem Horner

Kimiko Saitō as Melissa Horner

Youhei Tadano as Giuliano Flip

Houchu Ohtsuka as Shiramizu

Sumire Morohoshi as Michiru Kagemori

Yoshimasa Hosoya as Shirou Ōkami

Maria Naganawa as Nazuna Hiwatashi

Kaito Ishikawa as Alan Sylvasta

Takashima race as Barbaray Rose

Michiyo Murase as Mary Itami

Brand New Animal had already shown himself in a trailer and through the various information so far confirmed, the date for the production premiere had also been made official, currently set for March 21, 2020, the day the first six episodes of the opera will be released. In truth, the announcement refers only to Netflix Japan, so it is currently not known when the anime will also arrive in the West.

Along with information previously revealed about Brand New Animal, it had also been confirmed that Yoh Yoshinari (famous for having already dealt with Little Witch Academia) was placed as director of the work. Together with him, Kazuki Nakashima will also be present as script writer, Yusuke Yoshigaki as character designer and Mabanua working on the soundtrack.