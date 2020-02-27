Blumhouse launches the Spanish trailer for 'La Caza'

Share it:

It seems that this 2020 we will go hunting thanks to Universal and Blumhouse. Although these two companies premiere this Friday 'The Invisible Man', with them we never stop suffering. The premiere of 'The hunt' after a series of mass shootings in the United States, but it seems that the tape managed to get out of the pothole and today we have among us its Official trailer in Spanish and its new release date in our country.

In the movie we will see how “twelve strangers wake up in a clearing. They don't know where they are or how they got there. They do not know that they have been chosen for a very specific purpose … Hunting. " A kind of 'Battle Royale' in which we will see an elite group that meets for the first time in a remote mansion to hunt humans as their favorite sport. But their master plan is about to derail because one of those chosen to be hunted, Crystal (Betty Gilpin), know the game of The Hunters better than them. This will go around the tables, ending them one by one while heading towards the Mysterious Woman (Hilary Swank) That is the brain behind everything.

'The Hunt' has been written by Damon Lindelof and his partner Nick Cuse, and directed by Craig Zobel ('The Leftovers'). The cast is completed with Emma Roberts, Justin Hartley, Glenn Howerton, Jim Klock, Charli Slaughter and Dean West.

The hunt will begin on April 24.

