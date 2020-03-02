Blumhouse and Leigh Whannell sign a two-year agreement

Share it:

This weekend the 'Invisible Man' was released almost everywhere in the world, a new version of this classic monster that seems to have conquered both the public at the box office and the critics, which has also welcomed it quite well. After this, today we just learned through THR that its director, Leigh Whannell, has just signed a two-year general contract with Blumhouse.

The site notes that this "agreement will include projects that Whannell will write, direct or produce", being a sample of the good relationship of Blumhouse and the filmmaker, who have previously collaborated on other projects such as the 'Insidious' or 'Upgrade' franchise. In addition, Leigh is responsible for the script of films such as 'Saw', 'Saw II', 'Saw III', 'Dead Silence' and the four installments of 'Insidious'.

Juan Naharro Gimenez





"Leigh makes films that not only generate franchises but fundamentally change the gender landscape", has said Jason Blum in a statement. “After he and James Wan did 'Saw,' dozens of imitators came out. His work with Blumhouse on 'Insidious' founded not only a franchise, but dozens of supernatural horror movies. I have no doubt that this will happen the same with 'The Invisible Man' and whatever else he does. I just want to be there with him when that happens! "

It is too early to know what kind of projects Whannell and Blumhouse will do together in the future, but we hope there will be more horror movies along the way, and that some of these include another classic monster.