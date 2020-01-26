Bluepoint updates the site and anticipates the biggest project ever: Demon's Souls?

Share it:

In anticipation of the future, the guys from Bluepoint Games, a team that has dealt with Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and Shadow of the Colossus (2018), among other things, have updated their official website and revealed some interesting information.

The study, as it has long been known, is working on a new exclusive game for PlayStation 5, whose identity has not yet been officially revealed. By reading the cover letter on the revamped website, we find out that it is the largest project ever in the history of Bluepoint Games, which aims to represent a graphic reference point for the new generation of consoles. To support this ambitious project, the team has expanded to include over 90 people: the founders have twenty years of experience and were part of the Metroid Prime engineering team, while most of the other developers have been working in the sector for over ten years.

We still don't know for sure about this new game, but for months now there have been rumors that it would correspond to Demon's Souls Remastered, reissue of the first "Souls" by Hidetaka Miyazaki released in the now distant 2009 exclusively on PlayStation 3. To corroborate this hypothesis there would be the numerous (and cryptic) tweets published in recent months. According to what was stated by President Marco Thrush, the announcement will only take place when Sony deems it appropriate: and if the Japanese company was waiting for the reveal of PS5, which according to some rumors would be set for February, for the presentation of this mysterious game?