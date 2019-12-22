Bluepoint dreams of working with Sony on PS5. Starting with Demon's Souls Remastered?

Share it:

The president of Bluepoint Games, Marco Thrush, has given himself to the microphones of SegmentNext to express his desire to continue on PS5 the collaboration of the Texan company with Sony and the software houses connected to the galaxy of SIE and Sony Worldwide Studios.

While not expressly mentioning the talked-about Demon's Souls Remastered project, the Bluepoint High Representative stresses that "We are an independent studio. The hardware for which we develop is determined by the publisher for which we make the agreements. With Titanfall and the Metal Gear Solid HD Collection we worked on Xbox 360 for this reason. Various Sony studios have been our excellent partners , like Sony Japan Studio recently. We have a great relationship and we will be happy to continue working with them if they wish. ".

In the past few months, the Bluepoint guys have made no secret of being involved in the development of a video game for PlayStation consoles: all the clues left by the Texan company seem to lead towards the remastered version of Demon's Souls for PS4 and PS5, although many believe that there may also be another secret game for PS5.

Despite being independent of the Japanese tech giant, the Bluepoint Games team boasts one multi-year collaboration with Sony and the subsidiaries of SIE, so much that they specialize in the PS4 transpositions of PS3 and PS Vita games such as the titles of the Nathan Drake Collection of Uncharted, the remastered version of Gravity Rush and the current-gen re-release of Shadow of the Colossus.