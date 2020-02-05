Blue Protocol: Bandai Namco expands the Alpha Test and looks for voice actors for the English edition

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The editors of the Blue Protocol social channel, the ambitious MMORPG announced last year by Bandai Namco, updates after several months to announce the expansion of the Asian Alpha Test phase.

The end of the media silence of the Blue Protocol social profiles is accompanied by diffusion of several videos by those who, regardless of the confidentiality agreement signed with the Japanese developers, showed the gameplay clips focused on the combat system, the graphics and the exploration of the title.

To those who are only getting closer to this project and want to know more, remember that Blue Protocol is an online action RPG on Unreal Engine 4 that sees users collaborating in the extreme attempt to face a host of monsters that threatens to destroy this anime-style fantasy dimension.

Parallel to the return on social media of the authors of Blue Protocol, the ResetEra community noticed the opening, by Bandai Namco, of a new job position for those who want to apply as Director in charge of English dubbing, a detail that foreshadows the future arrival of the project also in Europe and North America first on PC and, presumably, on PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch at a later time.