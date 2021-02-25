Blue Period manga surpasses 3 million copies in circulation

A press release reported that the manga written and illustrated by Tsubasa Yamaguchi, Blue Period, has exceeded the three million copies in circulation accumulated among its nine volumes published to date.

Yamaguchi began publishing the manga in the magazine Monthly Afternoon from the publisher Kodansha in June 2017. The publisher published the eighth compilation volume on September 23, followed by the ninth on January 21 in Japan.

The play is inspiring an anime adaptation, and more details will be revealed in this year’s fifth issue of Kodansha publisher’s Monthly Afternoon magazine, which will be published on March 25. To date, the production details or the release date are unknown.

Sinopsis de Blue Period

Yataro Yaguchi is a second year high school student who is bored with his normal life. He studies well and plays with his friends, but he doesn’t really enjoy any of these activities. Tied to the rules, he secretly envies those who dare to do things differently.

This is until you discover the joy of drawing. When he sees a painting made by a member of the Art Club, Yataro is fascinated by the colors used. Then, in an art exercise, he tries to convey his language using painting instead of words. After that experience, Yataro is so immersed in this activity that he decides that this is what he wants to do for the rest of his life. But there will be many obstacles in your decision, including your parents.

Source: Manga Mogura

© Tsubasa Yamaguchi (Author) / KODANSHA Kodansha