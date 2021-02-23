Blue Period anime to reveal more details in March

A leak of the next issue of the magazine Monthly Afternoon from the publisher Kodansha revealed that more details about the animated adaptation of the manga written and illustrated by Tsubasa Yamaguchi, Blue Period, will be revealed on March 25, in this year’s fifth edition of the magazine. To date no production details or release date have been revealed.

Yamaguchi began publishing the manga in the magazine Monthly Afternoon from the publisher Kodansha in June 2017. The publisher published the eighth compilation volume on September 23, followed by the ninth on January 21 in Japan.

Sinopsis de Blue Period

Yataro Yaguchi is a second year high school student who is bored with his normal life. He studies well and plays with his friends, but he doesn’t really enjoy any of these activities. Tied to the rules, he secretly envies those who dare to do things differently.

This is until you discover the joy of drawing. When he sees a painting made by a member of the Art Club, Yataro is fascinated by the colors used. Then, in an art exercise, he tries to convey his language by using paint instead of words. After that experience, Yataro is so immersed in this activity that he decides that this is what he wants to do for the rest of his life. But there will be many obstacles in your decision, including your parents.

