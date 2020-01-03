Blue Ivy identical to Beyoncé, in the Instagram photo mom and daughter are beautiful together

Share it:

It's all his mother! In case you haven't noticed yet, further confirmation has arrived that Blue Ivy it is literally mom's mini me Beyoncé. Identical moms and daughters: among the celebs who generated daughters who are their clone (Cindy Krawford and Kaia Gerber or Reese Whiterspoon and Ava Philippe just to remind you of some examples!) The singer of Listen and her eldest daughter, rightfully enter this category. Beyoncé and Jay-Z's daughter will turn 8 in a few days and seeing her posing with her mom, we can only note the similarity. The photos are given by rapper Megan Thee Stallion who posted the shots on her IG profile and completes the trio together with Blue Ivy and Beyoncé. The occasion is the New Year's party where the 3 seem to have fun between smiles and grimaces.

Beyoncé and Blue Ivy: daughter and mom the striking similarity

American rapper Megan Thee Stallion wishes her followers a "happy 2020" by posting photos of the New Year's Eve party she attended on her IG profile. In the company of the singer, they appear Beyoncé and his daughter Blue Ivy, which besides being bigger and bigger, is also more and more photocopy of the mother. In both black and white shots, the smiling girl is seen and especially in the first, in which she shows a sweet smile over her shoulder, the similarity with Beyoncé is truly impressive. And with a mother like that we also understand by whom she took in coming so photogenic while we with the triple of her years, we still have to make 20 shots before a decent one comes! SOB! Blue Ivy is absolutely the protagonist of this trio, given the numerous comments from fans who, in addition to leaving hearts to gogo, have written:

"OMG Blue just looks like her mama!

WTF Blue is her mum

Look at Blue… she is a mini Bey

Blue Ivy is a presence "

We do not believe the sentences need a translation, they can all be summarized with an "Oh my god Blue Ivy is the copy of her mom!" Beyoncé, for her part, seems to have a lot of fun too and appears radiant and beautiful, even when she does faces. In the photos he first shows a grin from gansta and then sends a kiss. Is motherhood doing her really well? Last summer a source close to the Knowles – Carter family had declared to people like his sons Blue Ivy and their twins Rumi and Sir, are the priority for Beyoncé: “It might seem that her career takes her all the time but it is the opposite. His career is always in second place while his children are in first place. She is a fantastic and very present mom ”.

Mom who also transmitted her passion for music to little Blue. In fact, the two collaborated together on the soundtrack of the film The lion king: The gift. Blue Ivy took part in the writing of the text (as well as having lent the voice) of the track Brown skin girl, for which she also won the Ashwr & Simpson Songwriter Award. What can I say, mother Beyoncé has passed on all her genes, from beauty to talent. And we couldn't be happier with having a mini Queen Bey around.

