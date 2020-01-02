Blue Ivy has grown up and is now traced to her mother, Beyoncé (and this photo shows it)

Share it:

Mother and daughter posed together in a ca photocall ’during New Year's Eve.

If the resemblance of the little girl with her father, Jay-Z, was more than evident, now it is also with her mother.

The end of the year he left us great festive photos from the ‘celebrity’ celluloid, although one in particular of Beyoncé and company has called our attention especially, as it has made us feel VERY older. Because yes, although this news catches you by surprise, Blue ivy He turns eight years old next January 7 – he is not bad that he does not live in Spain, because otherwise Reyes' gift and his birthday overlapped him. It seems that it was yesterday when his mother announced at a MTV media gala that she was pregnant with her first daughter with Jay-Z. Now, some time later, the little one has grown and although at first the similar with his father it was more than evident, now it seems that he has also taken physical traits from his father.

We know this thanks to a couple of snapshots taken on New Year's Eve that uploaded the rapper Megan Thee Stallion to Instagram where she poses with her mother and daughter. In an already traditional festive 'photocall' that the Kardashian sisters put to fashion a few years ago – to Caesar what is Caesar's – Blue and Queen B appeared glued to each other and making it clear that both were traced when they were the same age .

Perhaps what had so far confused us from the obvious resemblance was that Blue had not straightened her hair just like her mother, since one of her most popular characteristic features is her curly mane. It was Beyonce herself who a few months ago shared a comparison of both in her social networks in which she warned that over the years both are becoming two drops of water.

Now it remains to be seen if Blue Ivy will take over the music that his mother has been leading for more than two decades. It would not surprise us too much, since the rapper's daughter and the singer have already made their first steps in music, specifically during the last record release of Beyoncé, an album inspired by the 'remake' of 'The Lion King', where already he sang a couple of sentences in the song 'Brown Skin Girl'.