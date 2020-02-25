Blue Ivy Carter wins the NAACP Image Award 2020 for collaboration with mother Beyoncé

Share it:

Blue Ivy Carter, the eldest daughter of Beyonce and Jay-Z, began following in the footsteps of her parents in the world of music, taking home an important award for NAACP Image Award 2020 thanks to the song Brown Skin Girl, proving once again that 'good blood doesn't lie', especially when you have two world-class superstars for mom and dad like the singer of Single Ladies Beyoncé and the rapper from Forever Young Jay-Z.

Beyoncé and daughter Blue Ivy Carter. Getty Images

Blue Ivy Carter and mother Beyoncé win the NAACP Image Award with Brown Skin Girl

If the good morning starts in the morning we can say with absolute certainty that for the daughter of Beyoncé Blue Ivy Carter a bright future and a career full of success in the world of music lie ahead. Despite being only 8 years old, in fact, the first daughter of Queen B on the occasion of NAACP Image Award 2020 on Friday 21 February she brought home a prize for the best 'Duo, Group or Collaboration' together with mother Beyoncé for the song Brown Skin Girl, piece inserted within the soundtrack of movie Disney The Lion King: The Gift, where, among other things, Beyonce voiced the character of the young lioness Nala. The evening of the NAACP Image Awards was also very positive for the singer of Halo Beyoncé which, in one fell swoop, took home six prizes, among which those for best female artist, for the best album Homecoming: The Live Album and, last but not least, for the Soundtrack / Compilation The Lion King: The Gift, where she came to victory together with the daughter.

THE parents of Blue Ivy Carter they can certainly be proud of their firstborn who, among other things, was also the youngest female artist to climb the ranking of Billboard of Hot 100. An innate predisposition for music is that of the singer 's daughter Crazy In Love which, in these hours, was celebrated away Instagram also from the grandmother Tina Knowles Lawson "Congratulations BLUE IVY for last night's NAACP award and for singing and writing "Brown Skin Girl" from The Gift album"Beyoncé's mother said in her celebratory post"The youngest artist to have won such an important award. Grandma is so proud of you and you're only 8 years old !!!! You are giving voice to all the beautiful Brown Skin Girls”The woman proudly concluded.

There victory of Blue Ivy Carter at the NAACP arrives after the girl recently reached one million listeners on Spotify and this, among other things, incredible but true, without even being a singer. Yes, but how is it possible? Simple, the daughter of Jay-Z and Beyoncé has taken part in her parents' records since January 2012, or a few days after her birth (which took place on January 7, 2012), making some 'vocal parts' of the songs Legacy is Blue's Freestyle of the rapper and appearing in some Queen B music videos like Formation is Blue.

Little Blue Ivy Carter already seems to have clear ideas about what her future will be, just like a source told people last July "He is very impertinent, has great energy and knows what he wants. After the birth of the twins"Or i brothers of Blue Ivy Carter Sir and Rumi, two years old "Beyonce made sure Blue was able to embrace her new older sister role. He also lets her go to video footage, at awards and in the recording studio. They have a very special bond!".

Brava Blue, at 8 you are already clear what you want from life while we at your age did not even know how to choose between a strawberry and chocolate cone with or without whipped cream. That’s life!

