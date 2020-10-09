Blue Eye Samurai, announced the new anime Netflix! All the details

The streaming giant for some time now Netflix entered the world of souls by arrogance. After the great success with the publication of Beastars and Castlevania, the US company is about to welcome a new animated series.

In an attempt to compete with Crunchyroll and Funimation, Netflix’s anime library will expand with the arrival of Blue Eye Samurai, a series that follows the events of a sword master of the Edo era japanese seeking revenge. Despite the close relationship between the streaming giant and Powerhouse Animation, at the moment it is not yet known which animation studio will deal with this anime, let alone when it will be made available. But the relationship between Netflix and some Japanese animators is rather controversial.

Creators Michael Green and Amber Noizumi, interviewed for the occasion, claimed to be excited about the collaboration with Netflix. “Our story takes place 400 years ago, but Blue Eye Samurai’s themes are modern and have a deeply personal inspiration. We are grateful for Netflix’s passion and bold vision of this sophisticated animated drama.”. What do you think of this new anime? Let us know yours, but in the meantime, give the Netflix adaptation of Sweeth Home a chance.