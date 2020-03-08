Blue Exorcist spin-off Salaryman Exorcist will conclude with the next issue

Share it:

Salaryman Exorcist, Blue Exorcist spin-off has managed to achieve some degree of success between the pages of Jump SQ. Despite this, the story created by Minoru Sasaki has come to an end, as revealed by the editorial staff of the newspaper.

The work, whose full title is "Salaryman Exorcist: Yukio Okumura's Sorrow", made its debut in 2013, under the supervision of the author of the main work which inspired it, the mangaka Kazue Kato. After the magazine closed, the comic was published by Shueisha and according to reports, the editorial team will conclude with the next issue due out in April. Its success has also led to the production of one animated series aired on the web, unpublished in Italy, which was the same appreciated by many fans.

For those unfamiliar with the plot, the manga follows the story of Yukio, a young boy who must take care of his sick older brother. In addition to his student life, Yukio will also have to deal with his exorcist career. If you are interested in the series, the 3 volumes that make up the work are published in Italy by Panini Comics.

On Netflix, however, the first season of the anime dedicated to Blue Exorcist is available, if you have not already done so, we recommend reading our review of the anime from which Salaryman Exorcist derives.