Entertainment

Blue Exorcist spin-off Salaryman Exorcist will conclude with the next issue

March 7, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Salaryman Exorcist, Blue Exorcist spin-off has managed to achieve some degree of success between the pages of Jump SQ. Despite this, the story created by Minoru Sasaki has come to an end, as revealed by the editorial staff of the newspaper.

The work, whose full title is "Salaryman Exorcist: Yukio Okumura's Sorrow", made its debut in 2013, under the supervision of the author of the main work which inspired it, the mangaka Kazue Kato. After the magazine closed, the comic was published by Shueisha and according to reports, the editorial team will conclude with the next issue due out in April. Its success has also led to the production of one animated series aired on the web, unpublished in Italy, which was the same appreciated by many fans.

For those unfamiliar with the plot, the manga follows the story of Yukio, a young boy who must take care of his sick older brother. In addition to his student life, Yukio will also have to deal with his exorcist career. If you are interested in the series, the 3 volumes that make up the work are published in Italy by Panini Comics.

READ:  A new Pokémon Direct will take place this Thursday

On Netflix, however, the first season of the anime dedicated to Blue Exorcist is available, if you have not already done so, we recommend reading our review of the anime from which Salaryman Exorcist derives.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.