Blue Archive video game pointed to copying Hololive designs

In a popular comment forum in Japan, and later on social networks, an illustration was shared pointing out different characters from the new game for smartphones distributed by Yostar Games (Azur Lane, Arknights), Blue Archive, they have many similarities with the designs of some Virtual YouTubers affiliated with Hololive Production.

From left to right and top to bottom, the indicated Virtual YouTubers are presented to the right of each image and are Shirakami Fubuki, Tsunomaki Watame, Nakiri Ayame, Ookami Mio Y Shiranui Flare. While some have dismissed the allegations related to Shirakami Fubuki and Ookami Mio, as girls with animal ears are quite common in the market, some do not know what to think about the other three comparisons.

Description of Blue Archive

In Blue Archive, the player takes on the role of a teacher and their job involves helping students and solving problems together. You will be tasked with nurturing and supporting the girls as their educator. Additionally, you will also collect memories after experiencing everyday events with the students. These seem to be a mix of scenes and moments from “bonding“Something very common in today’s smartphone games.

As a teacher, you can also send your students to the battlefields of the city during investigations. While in combat he will act as a strategist and lead the students to victory. Finally, Yostar Games was accepting applications to enter the closed beta test in Japan that closed on July 31 at 1:59 p.m. (Japan Standard Time). A total of 1,000 people were randomly selected for this beta test, should the requests exceed this number.

Source: Yaraon!

© 2020 NAT GAMES Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved © Yostar, Inc. All Rights Reserved