 Blowfish Studios will develop games about the characters of the Valiant universe

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Valiant Comics is trying to make its place in the comic book market. This year we will enjoy the blood movie and there are more plans underway for other franchises. Now we know that the seal aims to expand also to the world of video games.

As we can read in THR, Valiant and the independent studio Blowfish come together to create some video games based on the characters of this Valiant universe. This study is known for the development of the titles "Siegecraft", "Morphite" or “Minesweeper Genius”. So far no more details of the agreement have been given.

Recall that at the time of the 90s Valiant fans could enjoy a golden age in the world of games when behind the publishing house was Acclaim Entertainment, which left well-known titles such as "Shadow Man" or "Turok: Dinosaur Hunter", before its bankruptcy in 2004.

We are delighted to bring Valiant's characters back to the video game industry and give fans the opportunity to play as their favorite superheroes – says Dan Mintz, CEO of DMG Entertainment, currently the owner of Valiant since 2018-. Moving these characters and stories to video games could not come at a more exciting time when we present the world to the Valiant universe on the big screen with the launch of ‘Bloodshot’. These games are ready to become another proof of the immense potential of these characters as figures of pop culture.

Having the opportunity to work with the Valiant universe will certainly bring new and refreshing experiences for fans and players to explore, '' added Michael Bolden, head editor of Blowfish. I've always been a fan of characters like Ninjak, Bloodshot and X-O Manowar. The Valiant universe presents a lot of unique characters and rich stories that we hope to present to fans as an interactive experience around the world.

This idea of ​​expanding the universe fits with the plans that were already trying to create a cinematic universe, something that was beginning to have with the movie Bloodshot, premiere this year, then with the premiere at the hands of Sony of Harbinger, and then with a crossover Harbinger Wars, although we already know that with the change of Harbinger from Sony to Paramount the thing has complicated a bit.

Via information | The Hollywood Reporter