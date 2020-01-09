Bloody Roar: the bestial fighting game starring in My Generation Ep. 14

Share it:

Bloody Roar, released in 1997 in the arcade and later on PS1, is one of the most iconic 3D fighting games of the second half of the 90s, thanks to a peculiar feature: each wrestler could transform himself into a different animal, mechanics that contributed to create new dynamics for gameplay.

Baptized in July 1997 by the first chapter by Hudson Soft, the fighting game epic of Bloody Roar has obtained the recognition of the sector press and, above all, of fans of the genre thanks to its unmistakable style and the particular gameplay approach adopted by its developers.

Every wrestler on the roster was indeed able to turn into a relentless beast, effectively multiplying the fun rate returned to the user and the ability, for the latter, to specialize in extremely original fighting styles and techniques.

L'absurd narrative canvas on which the whole series was based still made the purists turn up their noses but, paradoxically, it pushed the fans to become attached to the characters and their monstrous mutations: the dynamic moveset in the transformation of the wrestlers, the peculiar graphic sector and its innate arcade vocation did the rest and delivered this series to the history of video games. If you want to know more about this IP, we leave you with the last video of our My Generation section and Gabriele Carollo's in-depth analysis of Bloody Roar and the story of a bestial fighting game.