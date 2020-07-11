Bloodstained Curse of the Moon 2 is now available and is presented in the launch trailer

Share it:

The launch trailer for Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 warns us that the new title of Inti Creates is now available for purchase on the digital platforms of PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch at the price of 14.99 euros.

Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 combines the classic two-dimensional action and an 8-bit aesthetic with a modern playability, presenting the same structure with multiple scenarios predecessor with a new story supervised by Koji Igarashi himself.

In this new adventure, in addition to Zangetsu, a swordsman from the Far East hating a grudge against the demons and alchemists who summoned them, the players can also impersonate other characters, including the exorcist Dominique and the heroes of the original chapter. Each new character adds a variety of gameplay options, skills and ways to complete the game levels. For the first time it is also possible to create pairs of demon hunters in local cooperative for two players, in order to match their strengths. We leave you to the vision of the launch trailer, which you can find comfortably at the top of this news.