Bloodstained Curse of the Moon 2 has a release date, and is very close

Busy night for Inti Creates. The Japanese development studio, in addition to announcing Azure Strker Gunvolt, has also revealed the release date of Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2.

The wait for the launch date of Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 was really short: the new title was presented by Koji Igarashi less than a week ago on the occasion of the New Game + Expo, and thanks to a new trailer we discover that the wait will not be long at all, since will be launched on July 10 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch. The pre-orders are already active on the American Nintendo eShop, where the game is offered at a price of $ 14.99.

Inti Creates took the opportunity to announce others three playable characters, namely Miriam, Alfred and Gebel, all coming from Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon and visible in action in the trailer at the start of the news. The three heroes will join the four already presented at the announcement of the game, Zangetsu, Dominique, Rober and Hachi. The news does not end here, as the has also been confirmed local cooperative mode for two people. The second player can join the game at any time, and collaborate to create creative and unique strategies to complete the levels.