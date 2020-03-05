Share it:

Tomorrow the movie arrives in theaters "Bloodshot", a new project that adds to the films of the world of superheroes, in this case inspired by the Valiant comics, as the first adaptation to the big screen that is made of this character. In Blog of Superheroes we have already had the opportunity to enjoy the movie, and here we bring you what is the impression that has caused us.

With the exception of Marvel, and in recent years (everything must be recognized) also from DC, very few film adaptations of comics, just like videogames, they usually reap the success (of criticism or box office) that the studios, producers and involved expect from these projects. This task, which in the best case involves reducing and compressing the essence and history of a character so that the public can understand all the elements that led to the success of said comic or editorial, it is not easy, because the language of the cinema is completely different from that of the cartoons and therefore his "conversion" always requires some creative sacrifices that allow to take that story to the big screen.

That is why fans of the known as ninth art almost never get satisfied or happy with the end result, because while the general public judges based on what he sees and consumes on the screen (that being honest is often not to launch rockets), we are aware of the large number of elements, places, characters, themes and ideas that are hidden under his surface and that, almost always, are: obviated, eliminated, changed (which is not the same as updated), poorly represented, etc.

So when Sony Pictures gave us the opportunity to attend the press pass of "Bloodshot", the (supposed) first movie of the Valiant Universe that in turn is based on the relaunch of the homonymous character produced in 2012 and played by Vin Diesel, my curiosity could not miss the opportunity to check if the tape directed by Dave Wilson was going to be the disaster that (personally) his first trailer showed. Y although the movie, as I feared, it's just another generic and simplistic action story, its viewing at least entertains and it doesn't become what could have been a new "Dragon Ball Evolution". However, the project is far from being a good adaptation of the character created by Kevin VanHook, Don Perlin and Bob Layton in the early 90s.

The main problem of "Bloodshot", whose script is quite simple and predictable (although not more than any other action and science fiction movie that we can find kicking in the market), is the poor execution of an idea that focused or realized in another way could have taken advantage of the potential I had or gave intuition to the project. And is that the big plot twist, those who know the character or have read the second reboot he suffered in 2012 will know what I mean, (SPOILER: select the text to see it) when Bloodshot discovers that the Reborn Spirit Project has provided false memories to make him a murderer(FIN SPOILER), lacks a real or minimally emotional impact on the viewerIt simply happens because it must happen for the movie to take its course, but at no time do you get to empathize or identify yourself with the supposed pain and betrayal that the character has suffered.

To that we add the bad execution by a first-time director. Or rather, a staging that instead of risking, innovating or harnessing the powers and abilities of the character, is comply with meeting the minimum elements and requirements so that the person sitting in his armchair understands the history and the universe in which he develops without getting bored along the way.

With all this, we get a easily forgettable story that drowns in your lack of ambition and it makes you wonder if the almost two hours of his footage were really necessary. Then changing two or three ideas / elements, the tape follows the same scheme and clichés as any other action movie based on a comic.

Other elements we have in the movie are a villain with a generic motivation and presented as an ally who is actually cheating and taking advantage of the hero; some minions that are there simply to make things "a little" more difficult for the protagonist and whose names you will forget just as quickly as the tape; and a love interest that helps Bloodshot because yes, since the few scenes that Vin Diesel and Eiza González share are not enough to understand the relationship between Ray Garrison (Bloodshot) and KT or, since we are, to justify (SPOILER: select the text to see it) the latter's betrayal of the Reborn Spirit Project in favor of the protagonist (FIN SPOILER).

The only cast member that deserves a special mention is Lamorne Morris ("Yesterday"), who plays the computer genius Wilfred Wagins on the tape. Well, despite being (as Ned would say in "Spider-Man: Homecoming") Uncle of the chair and fulfill the function of comic relief in the plot, is the only one who seems to put some passion to his interpretation. In fact, Morris has two or three clicks throughout the movie that at least they get a laugh out of you while Diesel (Dominic Toretto) is distributing bulkheads right and left.

Bloodshot's powers and abilities are another of the most missed points in the movie. Well, beyond two or three scenes in which we can see Garrison using the nanos (the swarm of nanorobots that the Revived Spirit Project uses to resurrect and control him) to heal certain parts of his body or access, as the plot requires, to some electronic devices, the truth is that more than one fan will find it hard to recognize or imagine that this is Bloodshot, whose classic appearance (SPOILER: select the text to see it) only appears for less than 20 seconds at the end of the third act, to try to justify the film's title (FIN SPOILER).

Within the technical section it is not that there is much that can be criticized. The use of slow motion (which was already seen in the trailer) to show the fully functioning nanos quickly loses its grace. Not because the idea is not interesting, especially if we take into account that in the Bloodshot comics in addition to repairing your body and hacking systems you can modify your body mass at will, but because the way in which it has been used we have already been able to see it in Many other productions. Aesthetically it looks good, but like the general idea of ​​this criticism, it is more of the same only with small variations.

As for the digital effects (the famous CGI)Like any other action and science fiction movie, its use is merely decorative. That is to say that there is no great work behind it, only the minimum so that the tape is visually acceptable and credible. Although in certain scenes (especially during the final mini battle of the third act) one may notice that either there was little budget to do better, or that they were not interested in trying hard because the vast majority of people were going to be focused on the fight that They were having (SPOILER: select the text to see it) Vin Diesel, Sam Heughan and Alex Hernández. Who ironically (I mean these last two) despite being improved soldiers only have two action scenes in which, while trying to show off, the protagonist has no difficulty sweeping the ground with them (FIN SPOILER).

Finishing with technical section, I would like to stop to point out, what nondescript that I think the movie montage. Not for being bad, because there are thousands of projects (starting with the “Fantastic Four” from Josh Tank) that are infinitely worse, but because (and I know I'm repeating myself) its result and final structure are so common that it's like watching any movie of 2000 superheroes. That is to say with the same successes and failures that had for example tapes such as "The Fantastic Four" from Tim Story. What would not have to be a great handicap for the tape if not because almost 20 years have passed and because other studies have shown that even their worst projects (“Suicide Squad” or "Thor: The Dark World") You can overcome this result without just disheveled.

In conclusion, Bloodshot fails to avoid the curse that seems to exist on the vast majority of comic book adaptations and is transformed into another film more than the bunch. Of those that do not bore or excite and sadly settle for slightly entertaining the viewer to, with a little luck, raise enough at the box office and convince the studio to risk producing a sequel.