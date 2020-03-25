 Bloodshot will be available this Friday in digital in Spain

Share it:

Repeating the strategy followed in the United States, Sony Pictures Spain has brought forward the digital launch of the film "Bloodshot" in our country. The impact of the Covid-19 has fully caught the film in its release in all countries, and that is why the decision is being made to advance its arrival in digital format.

The Spanish division confirms that since this Friday, March 27 will be available in Spain for your digital acquisition through Apple TV, Google Play, PlayStation Store, Xbox and Rakuten App.

Tom Rothman, president of the Motion Picture Group at Sony Pictures Entertainment, has indicated his absolute support for movie theaters when they get out of this situation:

We are facing an extremely exceptional circumstance, in which cinemas have closed their doors for a cause of force majeure. This has supposed that, suddenly, ‘Bloodshot’ not available anywhere or supported. Now, the public will have the possibility to digitally acquire ‘Bloodshot’ and see her at home. We are confident that movie theaters – like other businesses hit hard by the virus – will reemerge strongly, and we will be there to support them.

Based on the Valiant best selling comic, BLOODSHOT has Vin Diesel as an absolute star. The actor plays Ray Garrison, a recently deceased soldier in combat who is brought back to life by the RST Corporation as the superhero Bloodshot. With a whole army of nanotechnology in his veins, Bloodshot is unstoppable, stronger than ever and capable of self-healing. But by remaking his body, the corporation has also taken control of his mind and memories. Now Ray doesn't know what's real and what's not … but he's determined to find out.