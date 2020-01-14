General News

 Bloodshot teaser, and announcement of new trailer for tomorrow

January 13, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
1 Min Read
Share it:


Bloodshot teaser capture (2020)

Taking advantage that we are just two months before the premiere of "Bloodshot", after that delay of several weeks that was revealed last December, Valiant Comics reveals a new teaser of the film together with the announcement that tomorrow a new trailer will be released, which would be the second after that first trailer – or almost better teaser – last October.

This brief advance of 13 seconds allows us to see the abilities of Bloodshot in action as we check their ability to regenerate after an explosion, and can already feel the special effects of the production starring Vin Diesel.

Directed by Dave Wilson from screenplay by Jeff Wadlow and Eric Heisserer the film will premiere on March 13 in the United States and Spain.



Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.