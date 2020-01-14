 Bloodshot teaser, and announcement of new trailer for tomorrow

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Taking advantage that we are just two months before the premiere of "Bloodshot", after that delay of several weeks that was revealed last December, Valiant Comics reveals a new teaser of the film together with the announcement that tomorrow a new trailer will be released, which would be the second after that first trailer – or almost better teaser – last October.

This brief advance of 13 seconds allows us to see the abilities of Bloodshot in action as we check their ability to regenerate after an explosion, and can already feel the special effects of the production starring Vin Diesel.

Directed by Dave Wilson from screenplay by Jeff Wadlow and Eric Heisserer the film will premiere on March 13 in the United States and Spain.