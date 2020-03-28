Entertainment

'Bloodshot' previews its premiere and is now digitally available

March 28, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

Few can deny that Vin Diesel is one of those actors with his own brand. While other genre partners like The Rock make their first steps in comedy, Vin Diesel is still pure adrenaline in action movies. His last appearance was in 'Bloodshot', the great tape that hit theaters on 6 March with Pixard's 'Onward'. While the second has already announced its arrival in the domestic market through Disney +, Sony has also announced the premiere of 'Bloodshot' on digital platforms.

Since last Friday March 27th the film is available for purchase in digital format through Apple Tv, Google Play, PlayStation Store, Xbox and Rakuten. Co-starring Toby Kebbell, Eiza González, Sam Heughan, Guy Pearce, 'Bloodshot' is based on the comic 'Valiant', created by Kevin VanHook, Don Perlin and Bob Layton. It will tell the story of a soldier who died in combat who is revived by a company in the form of a super warrior. In our review, signed by Jesús Palacios, we said that "recombines the DNA of 'Robocop', 'Total Defiance', 'Universal Soldier', 'Matrix', Frank Miller's cyborgs and, of course, 'Frankenstein', to offer us an entertaining, energetic and sometimes intelligent comic book, which It perfectly supports during its less than two hours of chases, script turns and blows, thanks to an exoskeleton of effective special effects (terrain from which the director, specialized in video games, comes), well-built characters with the stroke of the pen and blows not only with fists but also of wit ".

If you missed it in the short time it could stay in theaters, you can already buy it to do something more bearable these days, with a good dose of action.

READ:  Joe Quesada celebrates the latest weekly releases with a Spider-Man illustration

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.