 Bloodshot delays its premiere almost a month, as of March 13, 2020

Next year the movie will hit theaters "Bloodshot", from which we have already seen a first trailer, which did not arouse too much expectation from fans. Its premiere was to be produced on February 21, 2020 in the United States. And yes, we talked in the past because the date would have moved a few weeks.

From Bloody Disgusting they report that the movie has been delayed one month, passing its premiere now to March 13, 2020. At the moment the reasons for this small delay of less than one month are unknown.

Bloodshot is based on the action and science fiction comics that tell the story of Ray Garrison, the character of Vin Diesel, a soldier who died in battle but was resurrected thanks to a weapons contractor and who in the process gets some amazing skills thanks to the nanobots that brought him back to life.

