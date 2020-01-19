General News

 Bloodshot could be released with about 15 million dollars

January 19, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Image of Bloodshot (2020)

With a premiere scheduled for next March 13, Sony Pictures is facing the last phase of the promotion of "Bloodshot", as the release of its second trailer shows. Although there are still two months left before the movie reaches theaters, a first estimate of the type of box office that this adaptation of the homonymous comic from Valiant has already been offered.

As we can read from Box Office Pro's long-term estimates, debutante Dave Wilson's tape could be made with a domestic premiere of between 12 and 17 million that we cannot put into context without knowing the budget you have counted on.

Among the positive aspects, the portal emphasizes that the presence of Vin Diesel, the protagonist, can attract a certain generic audience as well as the fact that it does not have special competition in those days can help if the reviews are favorable.

However, they also clarify that the character is unknown to the general audience and at the level of reaction in social networks comment that it is more on par with the restart of Hellboy than other Diesel productions or franchises such as Tomb Raider or Pacific Rim.

