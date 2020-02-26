 Bloodshot advances its premiere in Spain to March 6

Share it:

Sony Pictures Spain makes a new movement in its premiere calendar that directly affects "Bloodshot". The movie adaptation of the character of Valiant Comics starring Vin Diesel, had a release date set for our country of March 27, which in turn came from a delay announced last week regarding the date of March 13, date of US premiere (which in turn came from another date initially set for February 21).

Finally, the comic film that promises to offer something different to the world of superhero movies is will premiere in the Spanish theaters on March 6. A three-week advance for which no justification has been given but that puts its premiere in Spain in an advantageous position, since the release date in the United States remains unchanged, on March 13. Thus, in our country we can enjoy it a week before.

This film is the new bet of Sony Pictures for the genre of superheroes, and although their plans to create a great shared universe taking advantage of Harbinger were cut short when Harbinger's rights went to Paramount, the idea is to create a franchise of the character.

Based on the best-selling comics, with Vin Diesel in the role of Ray Garrison, a soldier recently fallen in combat and brought to life by the RST corporation as the superhero Bloodshot. With an army of nanotechnology in his veins and an unstoppable force, more powerful than ever and capable of self healing instantly. But in order to control his body, the company has also taken control of his mind and his memories. Ray no longer knows what is real and what is not – but his mission will be to find out.